Centre considering to shift border fence close to Indo-Pak international border in Punjab: CM Mann

Farmers have about 45,000 acres of land between the border fence on the Indian side and the zero line along the 530-km international border in the Punjab sector, spread across six border districts — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Taran Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

Mann also opposed the proposed Seed Act, 2026, which is likely to be tabled in the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. He said he conveyed his concerns to the Centre, stating, “ After the Act comes into effect, the private companies will say we should buy seeds from them, while in Punjab, we have a tradition that we keep the seeds on the side to sow them for the future sowing season. The private companies cannot dictate to us,” adding that Shah assured him the issue would be taken up.

“ Punjab is an agrarian state and one of the largest grain producing states of the country, yet the draft Seed Bill does not assure representation of the state as per schedule under the relevant section. The zone based system introduced in the Bill does not guarantee Punjab’s representation in the Central Seed Committee, unlike the existing system, thereby limiting the state’s voice in decisions that directly affect the seed sector,” Mann said.

He added, “ The proposed Bill also curtails the existing powers of the State Seed Committee, as there is no role envisaged for the state level committee in seed registration, and the draft is silent on a robust compensation framework for farmers who suffer losses when registered seed fails to perform as claimed.”

Mann further warned that seed varieties tested and released in foreign countries are being allowed for import and sale in Punjab and other states without compulsory multi-location testing under state-specific agro-climatic conditions, posing serious risks to farmers. He said agriculture is Punjab’s lifeline, where farmers grow crops, sell part of the produce and retain seeds for the next season, and forcing them to depend entirely on companies for seeds is neither practical nor in farmers’ interest. He urged that the Bill should not be brought before Parliament in its present form and said Shah assured him that the concerns would be examined.

Highlighting problems related to foodgrain movement and storage, Mann said, “ For the last five months, FCI has been moving only about 4 to 5 Lakh Metric Tonnes of wheat and 5 to 6 LMT of rice from Punjab. Against 95 LMT of pending rice of Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 to be delivered, only 20 LMT of storage space is currently available.”

He said that to ensure timely delivery of custom-milled rice of KMS 2025-26 and availability of space for wheat during RMS 2026-27 starting April 1, 2026, a minimum monthly movement of 20 LMT of foodgrains — 10 LMT each of wheat and rice — is required. He also urged the deployment of special trains to clear stocks, noting that Punjab contributes around 125 LMT of wheat to the national pool and that proper storage is essential for national food security.