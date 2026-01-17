CJI lays foundation for six integrated courts in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday laid the foundation of six integrated court complexes in Uttar Pradesh, and said that the complexes will become the benchmarks for facilities across the country.

The CJI laid the foundation and performed the ground breaking ceremony of integrated court complexes in Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya, of the total 10 proposed by UP government.

“These complexes will become benchmarks for the country. Whichever state I go to, I will give the example of UP government there. I will appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be provided there too,” said the CJI.

Justice Suryakant said that this region of the country was known for many historical religious sites, now the CM had added a new link to that history by establishing judicial temples here.

“Integrated judicial court complexes will successfully meet the legal requirements for the next 50 years. The facilities provided for the advocates and common people in this complex are commendable. Court complex will prove to be temple of justice. Sitting here, judicial officers will deliver justice to complainants keeping human values in mind. Members of the bar will also have an active role in this,” he added.