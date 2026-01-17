Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference concludes in Delhi; Birla urges transparent, inclusive democracies

NEW DELHI: Democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

Birla was delivering the valedictory address at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) which began with a formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and concluded on Friday.

Birla, who chaired the event, said, “Democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people”.

He noted that the CSPOC renewed its commitment to making democratic institutions more people-centric.

On the emerging world order in a democratic way, the Speaker said that technology inclusion and global partnership would shape the new world order. He then handed over the chairmanship of the next CSPOC to the Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, and wished him success for the next CSPOC in London.

He observed that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice—especially those on the margins—is heard and respected in the democratic process. “Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizen and the State”, he remarked.