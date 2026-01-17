Congress firms up plan for Assam poll campaign

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said that the state leadership in Assam would hit the ground running from January 21 for Assembly polls expected in April.

After a strategy meeting with the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Congress senior observer Bhupesh Baghel said that it had stepped up preparations for the state polls, with the party finalising its campaign road map after consultations with the central leadership.

“As part of the plan, the party will hold its first press conference in Guwahati on January 20, after which a series of organisational meetings will be conducted across the state from January 21 to 28,” he said.

Besides party senior observers Baghel, DK Shivakumar and Bandhu Tirkey, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Assam party president Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh and other state leaders were also present in the meeting, which was held at Kharge’s Rajaji Marg residence in Delhi.