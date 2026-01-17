Congress left red-faced as MLA triggers row by linking rapes of SC, ST, MBC women to 'spiritual benefits'

BHOPAL: Infamous for making controversial remarks, opposition Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya has stirred a hornet’s nest again for his statement linking the rapes of SC, ST and MBC women to 'spiritual benefits'.

Even as the state president of his party distanced himself from the legislator’s remarks, the Scheduled Caste MLA said they were meant for the protection of girls and women from weaker sections.

“The rape theory suggests that beautiful women and girls, distract men, often resulting in rape. It’s the women and girls from SC, ST and most backward castes, who are mostly among rape victims. But which SC, ST or most backward castes woman is so beautiful to trigger their rape,” Baraiya, a second-time Congress MLA from Bhander-SC seat of Datia district, can be seen telling an interviewer in a video.

“Rapes happen more with SC, ST and most backward castes women and girls, because dharma granth (religious scriptures) mention that intercourse with females of these categories, will result in men reaping the spiritual benefits of pilgrimages to Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and Prayag. Those men who are unable to physically visit those pilgrimage sites, try to reap the benefits at home only, by eyeing to sexually exploit the women from the SC, ST and most backward segments,” he claimed.

“But no single man can target any woman from these segments alone, so those men target minors aged as low as four months, six months and one year to reap the benefits of the most sacred pilgrimages,” Baraiya can be seen saying in the 2.28 minutes interview.

The highly controversial remarks triggered a massive row in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday when the Congress’s former national president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was visiting Indore. Baraiya was among the state Congress leaders who accompanied Gandhi in MP’s commercial capital on Saturday.

While the ruling BJP leaders competed with each other in the harshest criticisms of the opposition legislator, his own party distanced itself from Baraiya’s controversial remarks. “No rape can be justified in any way. Anyone who commits rape is a criminal. It cannot be linked to a caste or religion. What he (Baraiya) has said is his personal viewpoint and the party has nothing to do with it,” said Congress state president Jitu Patwari.