Dehradun Diary | Past decade 'golden chapter' for sports: CM Dhami

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami recently termed the past decade a “golden chapter” for Indian sports. He was inaugurating the National Paralympic Powerlifting Championship virtually.

Addressing the event in Roorkee, Dhami highlighted landmark achievements, including India’s 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics and the Women’s Blind Cricket team’s World Cup victory.

He praised paralympians like Murlikant Petkar and Deepa Malik, stating that “New India plays to win.” The CM credited PM Modi’s policies and the increased sports budget for this transformation. He also noted Uttarakhand’s progress toward becoming a national “Land of Sports.”

Minister’s hubby flayed over ‘shameful’ remarks

The political temperature in Uttarakhand has spiked following controversial remarks made by Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya. Opposition parties and social groups are protesting, demanding strict action against Sahu.

Visiting Almora, Union Minister Ajay Tamta strongly condemned the statement, which he called “extremely unfortunate and condemnable.” Tamta distanced the ruling party, stating, “Sahu is neither affiliated with the BJP nor is he related to this state.” “Such statements only serve to defame society,” Tamta concluded.

Stricter punishment in boarding school abuse

A sessions court has significantly increased the sentence for Shakti Singh, convicted in a 2011 case involving sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy at a city boarding school. Initially sentenced to two years imprisonment by a lower court on September 11, 2023, the punishment was enhanced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The fine imposed on Singh was also raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, with an additional three months’ jail for non-payment. The prosecution argued that the initial sentence was too lenient considering the gravity of the crime against a minor and the staff member’s breach of trust. The court ordered the convict to surrender by January 29.

