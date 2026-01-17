Former Manipur CM Biren in Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders for govt formation

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI : Amid speculations that the Centre is exploring to form a government in ethnic-violence-hit Manipur, former chief minister N Biren Singh has arrived in Delhi and is expected to meet top functionaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The state has been under President’s rule since mid-February 2025. Talking to the media outside the Imphal airport on Friday, Singh said, “Centre will take action very soon.” Sources said Singh was called by the BJP central leadership.

Singh, who has come with party’s state unit chief president A Sharda Devi, is likely to meet top BJP leadership including Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in Delhi. Sources in the BJP said the meeting with the central leadership of the party is likely to be held on Saturday and will focus on the possibility of installing an elected government in Manipur.

There has been no major incident of violence for a long time in the state, triggering a perception that the Centre will not extend President’s rule. It was imposed on February 13 last year after Singh stepped down a day before his government was to face a no-confidence motion. Later, it was extended for another six months from August 13. Last month, BJP’s central leadership had convened a meeting with party’s Manipur MLAs, including some from the Kuki-Zo community. Anticipating government formation, the Kuki-Zo community set conditions for participation in it.