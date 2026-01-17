Gujarat court delivers death penalty within 40 days in child rape case

AHMEDABAD: A Rajkot special court has delivered a rarest-of-rare judgment with unprecedented speed, sentencing 30-year-old Remsinh Dudwa to death for the barbaric sexual assault of a minor girl in Atkot’s Kanpar village.

The entire justice process, from FIR to capital punishment, was completed in just 40 days, sending an unambiguous warning against crimes against children.

The crime, described as extremely cruel and heinous and drawing comparisons with the Nirbhaya case, reached a decisive conclusion on 17 January when the special court in Rajkot sentenced Remsinh Dudwa, aged 30, to death for the brutal sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl on the outskirts of Kanpar village in Atkot taluka of Rajkot district.

The incident took place on 4 December 2025, at around 12 noon. The minor girl was playing with her siblings in a farm labourer’s garden when the accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle.

He picked up the child, dragged her into nearby bushes under a tree, and raped her by inserting a five-inch iron rod into her private parts, causing severe internal injuries and profuse bleeding.

Despite the child writhing in pain, the accused allegedly fled the spot immediately after committing the crime. Hearing the girl’s screams, her aunt, who was in the next room, rushed to the location and found the child in a critical condition.

Seeing the seriousness of the injuries and heavy bleeding, the aunt immediately called the girl’s father and her husband. The child was rushed by ambulance to the public hospital in Kanpar village.

As her condition was extremely serious, she was referred to Jasdan Government Hospital for further treatment. Later in the evening, at around 9 pm, she was shifted to Rajkot Janana Hospital.

Due to excessive bleeding, doctors faced a crucial question whether the child would even be able to undergo surgery. Opinions of a radiologist and a gynaecologist were sought. After extensive medical treatment, the unconscious girl survived.

During this time, the girl’s father informed the police about the incident. As no one had directly witnessed the crime, police initially conducted a preliminary investigation. On 8 December, the accused Remsinh Dudwa was arrested on suspicion.

During police remand, the accused led investigators to a spot under a tree in Kanpar village, from which a bloodstained iron rod was recovered. An FSL officer was called to the scene, and hair samples were also collected.

When these materials were sent for forensic examination, DNA analysis confirmed that the hair belonged to the accused, while the blood found on the iron rod was that of the victim.

The accused’s mobile phone was seized, and call detail records (CDRs) established his presence in the Kanpar village area at the time of the offence.