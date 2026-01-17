Human institutional memory central to developing accountable AI for Parliaments: RS deputy chairman

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, underscored the importance of human institutional memory in shaping application of artificial intelligence (AI) in legislatures.

He emphasised that if AI is to be introduced into legislative institutions, it must be accountable, contextual and trustworthy. He made these remarks at a workshop on the adoption of AI in Parliament, held during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth in New Delhi.

During his address, he also outlined the range of digital and AI tools being developed to improve efficiency within the Indian Parliament.

Highlighting the need for a hybrid approach to AI development, he said, "When a human enters a new organisation, they bring with them two essential attributes: skill and knowledge. Skills can be acquired, transferred, or outsourced. Knowledge, however, is contextual and deeply embedded within the institution. Parliamentary knowledge is unique. It is built over decades through debates, rulings, conventions, and constitutional practices. The same principle applies equally to Artificial Intelligence."

He further noted that the institutional knowledge of humans is central to the development of accountable AI for parliaments.