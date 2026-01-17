If God is willing, Shiv Sena (UBT) will install its mayor in Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said if God is willing, the party could have its mayor in Mumbai, remarks coming a day after the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine won the civic elections in the financial capital.

A day after the BJP-Sena combine wrested the Mumbai civic body from the Thackerays in high-stakes elections, Uddhav interacted with Sena (UBT) workers.

He said the BJP wants to mortgage Mumbai and won the polls by betrayal, adding that Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin.

Thackeray said it's his dream to install Shiv Sena (UBT)'s mayor in Mumbai, and if God is willing, this dream will be realised.

He said the BJP is under impression that it has finished off Shiv Sena (UBT), but that didn't happen.