India brings four more carbon-heavy sectors under emission reduction rules

NEW DELHI: The Union government has announced the inclusion of four additional sectors under the amended Greenhouse Gases Emission Reduction Intensity Target Rules, taking the total number of carbon-intensive industries required to comply with the framework to eight.

The updated regulations, titled the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target (Amendment) Rules, 2025, set specific emission intensity limits for the sectors of Secondary Aluminium, Petroleum Refinery, Petrochemical and Textile.

These rules mandate that industries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, measured as carbon footprint per unit of output (emission intensity), based on baseline levels from 2023-24.

In its latest amendment, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has specified targets for these sectors, requiring reductions in carbon emission intensity by 2026-27 compared to previous years.

The notification also includes a list of industrial units affected – three in the Secondary Aluminium industry, 21 in Petroleum Refinery, 11 in Petrochemicals, and 173 in the Textile sector, which encompasses spinning, processing, fibres and composites.