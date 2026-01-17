India launches second nationwide dolphin survey, expands count to Irrawaddy species

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Thursday launched the second nationwide range wide estimation of riverine and estuarine dolphins under Project Dolphin, with the programme commencing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

The programme is being coordinated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, in collaboration with State Forest Departments and partner conservation organisations such as WWF India, Aaranyak and the Wildlife Trust of India. The survey will follow the same standardised methodology used in previous efforts.

Unlike earlier exercises, this phase will cover new stretches and operational areas and will, for the first time, include the estimation of a new species, the Irrawaddy dolphin, in the Sundarbans and in Odisha.

The commencement of the survey follows the completion of training for forest staff from 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh. In addition, 26 researchers, equipped with three boats, will record ecological and habitat parameters, using technologies such as hydrophones for underwater acoustic monitoring.