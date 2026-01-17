Infiltration biggest challenge for Bengal, refugees need not worry: PM Modi at Malda rally

MALDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that large-scale infiltration had altered the state’s demography, triggered riots in districts such as Malda and Murshidabad, and thrived due to the ruling party’s “patronage and syndicate raj”.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said infiltration posed one of the biggest challenges before the state and asserted that even prosperous countries across the world were taking firm steps to identify and deport illegal migrants.

“Infiltration is a very big challenge before Bengal. There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal,” he said, linking recent incidents of violence in Malda and Murshidabad to the issue.

The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC’s “syndicate” system was actively working to ensure infiltrators were settled in Bengal, leading to demographic changes in many areas.

Seeking to reassure the politically significant Matua community, who had migrated to India from neighbouring Bangladesh after facing religious persecution, Modi said, “I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry.”

He later reiterated that persecuted refugees had nothing to fear as the Citizenship Amendment Act protects them.

Training his guns on the ruling party, the Prime Minister said the “hooliganism and politics of threats” practised by the TMC would soon come to an end.

He claimed that Bengal was surrounded by BJP ruled states that had ensured “good governance” and asserted that it was now the state’s turn.

“Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too,” he said.

Citing the BJP’s recent performance in local body polls in Mumbai, Modi said India’s Gen Z believed in the party’s development model.

“Ei sarkar palano dorkaar (this Trinamool government needs to be changed),” he thundered in Bengali.