Opposition steps up attack on Nitish Kumar govt after NEET aspirant’s suspected rape, murder in Patna

PATNA: The opposition has intensified its attack on the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government following the suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant at her hostel in Patna, a few days ago.

The police had initially claimed there was no evidence of sexual assault and suggested that the student had attempted suicide by consuming pills. However, the post-mortem report has not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault, contradicting the earlier police version.

Former Bihar Congress president and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh visited the victim’s family in Jehanabad district and accused the police of attempting to hush up the case before the post-mortem report brought out the truth. He demanded capital punishment for those found guilty.

The Congress MP in a post on X stated, “The brutal murder of NEET aspirant at Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna, following a gang rape has shaken the entire society to its core. Today, by joining the dharna organised by the Brahmarshi Sanghathan in Jehanabad, it was demanded that justice should be delivered to the victim's family. This is not good governance; it is a government of misgovernance.”

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also visited the victim’s native village and met her family members. On Friday, he met Patna senior superintendent of police Kartikeya Sharma along with the family and sought details on the progress of the investigation.

In view of the seriousness of the case, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team on Friday evening. Patna Inspector General Jitendra Rana has been asked to supervise the probe and review it on a day-to-day basis. State Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary also took cognisance of the matter and shared the DGP’s order on social media, stating that the SIT was formed to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.