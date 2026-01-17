Republic Day 2026 to turn Kartavya Path into live battlefield-style military showcase

NEW DELHI: Bringing a sense of the battlefield to Kartavya Path, Republic Day 2026 will transform India’s ceremonial boulevard into a dynamic display of how the armed forces operate in real combat conditions. In a significant departure from tradition, missiles, artillery systems and soldiers will move not as static showpieces but in formations that mirror battlefield deployment, offering spectators an immersive view of modern military sequencing.

At the heart of the parade is a new “phased battle array formation”, under which key Army assets will roll out in operational order. Reconnaissance elements will lead the column, followed by logistics units and combat platforms, with troops moving alongside in full battle gear.

Defence Secretary R K Singh said the 77th Republic Day celebrations would see “many firsts this time”. He said that key indigenous assets would advance in sequence, beginning with reconnaissance elements, followed by logistics units. “This new format seeks to make the parade-watching more engaging for spectators. The aerial component will also be shown in battle array formation,” he said.

Cutting across the boulevard will be some of the country’s most formidable indigenous systems, including the BrahMos, Akash air defence system, medium range surface-to-air missiles, advanced towed artillery gun system, Dhanush artillery gun, and Shaktiban, alongside a display of select drones.

The spectacle will extend into the skies. The flypast will feature frontline fighters and support aircraft flying in coordinated formations. Rafale and Su-30 fighters will share the airspace with MiG-29s, P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, Apache attack helicopters, light combat helicopters, advanced light helicopters, Mi-17 helicopters, and the C-130 and C-295.

There will also be 18 marching contingents, 13 military bands, animal units, and Bhairav battalion debut. Traditional “VVIP” labels for enclosures have been dropped in favour of river names. Beating Retreat seating will be named after musical instruments.