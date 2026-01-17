Staff failed to spot fallen container, leading to Air India plane engine damage

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe by stakeholders at the Delhi airport have revealed the driver of the ground handler, Bird Flight Services, who transported the baggage tug with four empty containers to a parking bay, fled from the scene on Thursday morning after the plane accident and switched off his mobile. The right engine of Air India flight AI101 got damaged after it ingested a container.

It has also come to light that a helper too was with the driver on the vehicle. A loud thud was heard when the container dolly fell but it was missed by the two Wing men and the marshaller who guided the pilot in parking.

The driver returned to the airport by evening and deposed in front of the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “From his version, he did not realise a container had fallen off until he reached the Air Mauritius plane.

He saw the tug open and panicked when he realised one container was missing. He heard about the accident and decided to abscond,” the source said.