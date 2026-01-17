Staff failed to spot fallen container, leading to Air India plane engine damage

NEW DELHI: Preliminary probe by stakeholders at the Delhi airport have revealed the driver of the ground handler, Bird Flight Services, who transported the baggage tug with four empty containers to a parking bay, fled from the scene on Thursday morning after the plane accident and switched off his mobile. The right engine of Air India flight AI101 got damaged after it ingested a container.
It has also come to light that a helper too was with the driver on the vehicle. A loud thud was heard when the container dolly fell but it was missed by the two Wing men and the marshaller who guided the pilot in parking.
The driver returned to the airport by evening and deposed in front of the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “From his version, he did not realise a container had fallen off until he reached the Air Mauritius plane.
He saw the tug open and panicked when he realised one container was missing. He heard about the accident and decided to abscond,” the source said.
The CCTV footage was unhelpful as the images were bleak due to poor visibility.
Senior pilots point to negligence on the part of the two Wing men and the marshaller. “When the plane goes from the taxi to the parking lot, these men stand on the each side of the plane’s wing. They have given the clearance. Additionally, there is a marshaller guiding the pilot. How did no one see the container?” asked the Airline Pilots Association India.
A Bird Flight Services spokesperson said, “The operator halted within the stipulated area and followed the marshaller’s instructions. He did not violate the airside markings.” The operator, his helper, the wingmen – none of them heard the sound of the container falling, he added promising corrective measures in future.
