Two Naxalites killed, automatic weapons recovered in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Two armed Maoist cadres were reported to have been killed amid the ongoing exchange of fire with security forces in the south-western forested terrain of Bijapur district, about 450 km south of Raipur on Saturday.

The forces have recovered a couple of automatic weapons including an AK-47 rifle from the encounter scene.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the forested terrain of south Bijapur, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and elite unit of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel launched a search operation early Friday. The intermittent firing ensued between the forces and the Maoists Saturday morning,” a police officer said.

According to the sources privy to the development, senior Maoist commander and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member (DKSZCM) Papa Rao was among the two dozen Naxalites present in the area. “Two bodies have been recovered by the forces,” the source informed, though official confirmation is awaited.

As the search operation remains underway, further operational details were not shared due to the safety concerns of the personnel engaged in the anti-Maoist campaign on the ground.