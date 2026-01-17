Uncertain future ahead of Maharashtra dynasts as Thackerays, Pawars lose ground at home turf

Matoshree loses sheen, Thackerays’ writ falls flat

MUMBAI: On Friday, when Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan posted on X “Ordered some rasmalai. #BMCResults”, it was a sweet dig at the firebrand Mumbai leader Raj Thackeray in the fight for civic polls in Maharashtra that had turned bitter and personal between Raj and Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai. Raj had ridiculed Annamalai by addressing him with consonance “rasmalai”.

Raj must have waited for the Friday counting of the state-wide corporation results with anticipation of engineering another of his umpteenth attempts at political revival. However, the day turned out to be one of his many disappointments. At the time of going to the press, his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had scored a paltry 17 victories and leads in 2,869 wards in Maharashtra. Nine of these results are from Mumbai, where he managed to convince cousin Uddhav to drop the Congress for an alliance with him and contest on the parochial principle of Marathi manoos.

Mumbai was always central to everything that the Thackeray cousins stood for. Whenever the Shiv Sena made a serious bid at state leadership, Mumbai was the launch pad. Right from the days of Bal Thackeray, or even before that, when the senior Thackeray’s father Prabodhankar Thackeray became a big leader of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which sought a separate state for Marathi-speaking people, it was always about Bombay or Mumbai.

The BJP of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani couldn’t imagine a future in the city, or the state, without an alliance with the Sena.