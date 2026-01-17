UP CM Yogi alleges Congress used AI-generated video to defame Kashi amid Manikarnika Ghat row

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress party of trying to defame Kashi by allegedly circulating an AI-generated video showing the demolition of a statue of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar during the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat, and said the statue had been safely preserved.

In a bid to address the ongoing controversy over the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and the demolition of structures comprising the idol of Maratha queen Ahilyabai Holkar, Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress, holding it responsible for the row and accusing it of trying to defame Kashi.

The Chief Minister arrived in Varanasi amid rising political and public debate over the restoration project of Manikarnika Ghat, which intensified following allegations of the demolition of a statue of Queen Ahilyabai Holkar.

Claiming that the statue of the Maratha queen was safely preserved, Adityanath accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to defame Kashi by allegedly fabricating an AI-generated video of the demolition and making it viral on social media to misguide people.

“It is a plot to defame Kashi, so I have to come here personally to address the issue and unravel the evil designs of the forces working behind the controversy,” asserted the Chief Minister while interacting with media persons.

Notably, the demolition and redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat, one of the most ancient and sacred cremation grounds in Kashi, has triggered a major political controversy, with the Opposition, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, strongly criticising the BJP-led government and alleging that centuries-old religious and cultural heritage was being destroyed in the name of development.

However, while trying to clear the air, the Chief Minister said, “There cannot be a bigger lie than the claim that the temples are being demolished. These temples have been lying in a dilapidated condition all this long. Now they are being restored."

"This is the only truth. The statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar has been preserved safely. When the restoration work will be over, then the statue will be reinstalled. Congress is trying to mislead people through AI-generated video footage and it is a criminal offence. I am warning those who are involved in generating AI video footage. We will not accept it at any cost.”