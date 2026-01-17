Uttarakhand civic body tightens dog policy, sets Rs 20,000 fine for abandonment

DEHRADUN: Pet ownership in Uttarakhand is set for a major regulatory overhaul with the Municipal Corporation introducing strict new rules that make abandoning a pet dog punishable with a fine of Rs 20,000 and possible legal action. The comprehensive Dog Policy mandates compulsory registration of all pet dogs, licensing of pet shops and mandatory registration of dog care centres to curb irresponsible ownership and improve animal welfare within city limits.

Any owner found abandoning a pet dog will face severe penalties. “If an individual abandons their pet dog, upon detection, the owner will face a fine of twenty thousand rupees. Furthermore, a criminal case can also be registered,” an official familiar with the regulations said.

The policy also places responsibility on Resident Welfare Associations to ensure that all dogs within their premises are registered. Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal said the policy was finalised after considering public feedback. “Regarding the Dog Policy, we received a total of 22 objections and suggestions from organizations like People for Animals, Devbhoomi Pet Welfare Association, and several individuals. After addressing these, the corporation has made several key amendments to the policy,” Bansal told the press.

Senior Veterinary Officer Varun Agarwal said the policy would come into force after its gazette notification and is expected to be implemented by early February. Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal said the civic body was committed to strict enforcement. Speaking to this newspaper, he said, “The Corporation will fully adopt a cooperative stance to ensure that the registration of all pet dogs is made mandatory and the Dog Policy is effectively enforced.”

Animal lovers have largely welcomed the move, calling the abandonment of pets a moral failure. One key change in the policy relates to muzzling. While the initial draft made muzzles compulsory during walks or travel, objections from animal welfare groups led to an amendment. Owners are now required to carry a muzzle and use it only if a dog becomes aggressive.