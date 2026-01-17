Vadodara BJP MLAs write to CM over stalling of developmental works, three skip key meet

AHMEDABAD: Three BJP MLAs from Gujarat's Vadodara boycotted a key coordination meeting on Saturday, after they wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accusing officers of stalling development works in their district.

Karjan MLA Akshay Patel, Padra MLA Chaitanyasinh Jhala and Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar skipped the Vadodara District Coordination Committee meeting on January 17. Meanwhile, a separate meeting took place between Dabhoi MLA Shailesh Mehta and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi.

The boycott followed closely on the heels of the letter written by all MLAs of the district to the Chief Minister, complaining that officers were “not working” and raising serious questions about the “mentality” of the administrative department. The boycott has fuelled speculation about internal alignments and parallel negotiations.

Savli MLA Ketan Inamdar made his position unambiguously clear. Speaking to local media, he said he would not attend District Coordination Committee meetings until pending development works were completed. He said the decision was taken after considering the attitude of the administrative department.

Questioning the very purpose of the meeting, Inamdar said that if the coordination meeting was so important, then why were earlier sanctioned works not being completed. He remarked that there was no logic in asking “one question at a time in coordination meetings and then taking the answers home,” underlining his frustration with what he described as a non-responsive system.