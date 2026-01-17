Wings India 2026 to bring global aviation leaders to Begumpet with Surya Kiran aerobatic show

NEW DELHI: India’s premier biennial civil aviation show, Wings India 2026, will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31, 2026, bringing together global aviation leaders, policymakers, manufacturers and innovators under one roof.

Considered Asia’s largest civil aviation event, the four-day gathering will be formally launched by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu.

The Ministry’s press release stated that the event is expected to attract participation from prominent domestic and international stakeholders across the aviation value chain.

With the vision of establishing India as a key hub for manufacturing services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions, the theme of ‘Wings India 2026’ is “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future – From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation, and Safety to Sustainability.”