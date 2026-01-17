Wings India 2026 to bring global aviation leaders to Begumpet with Surya Kiran aerobatic show

NEW DELHI: India’s premier biennial civil aviation show, Wings India 2026, will be held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31, 2026, bringing together global aviation leaders, policymakers, manufacturers and innovators under one roof.
Considered Asia’s largest civil aviation event, the four-day gathering will be formally launched by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu.
The Ministry’s press release stated that the event is expected to attract participation from prominent domestic and international stakeholders across the aviation value chain.
With the vision of establishing India as a key hub for manufacturing services, innovation and sustainable aviation solutions, the theme of ‘Wings India 2026’ is “Indian Aviation: Paving the Future – From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation, and Safety to Sustainability.”
The show will feature a large international exhibition, static aircraft displays, and flying and aerobatic shows, including aerial performances by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force.
It will also host a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, an awards ceremony, and vibrant cultural programmes.
The event will welcome ministerial-level foreign delegations and senior government officials from various countries, along with official delegations from over 20 nations.
In addition, active participation from Indian states will highlight aviation-led growth, investment opportunities and infrastructure development across the country.
The international conference will include 13 thematic sessions, along with the Global CEOs Forum and Ministerial Plenary, covering key areas such as airports, aircraft leasing, helicopters, airlines, women in aviation, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO).
A specially curated Civil Aviation Innovation Challenge for students will be organised to promote innovation, problem-solving and industry-oriented thinking among students and young professionals, providing them exposure to real-world aviation challenges and opportunities.
The event will also feature vibrant cultural programmes reflecting India’s rich heritage, adding a unique experiential dimension for delegates and visitors alongside the aviation showcases.