26 IAS officers transferred in MP; Ex-Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav reassigned as tourism MD

BHOPAL: Nearly a fortnight after being removed as Indore’s municipal commissioner following deaths linked to water contamination, 2014-batch IAS officer Dilip Kumar Yadav has been appointed managing director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

Yadav’s new posting was part of a major administrative reshuffle announced by the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday evening, involving the transfer of 26 IAS officers from batches ranging between 1994 and 2018.

Yadav was earlier shifted out of Indore on January 3, a day after he was served a show-cause notice over the deaths of residents in the Bhagirathpura area, allegedly caused by contaminated water supply. He was posted to Bhopal as deputy secretary in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

In the same case, the state government suspended Indore Additional Municipal Commissioner Rohit Sisoniya and Municipal Corporation executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava, acting against the top officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Senior officers given new assignments include 1994-batch officer and Additional Chief Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla, as well as principal secretary-rank officers Umakant Umrao (1996 batch) and Shobhit Jain (2000 batch).

Separately, 2010-batch officer Tarun Rathi has been removed as Commissioner of Health Services, Bhopal, and appointed Commissioner of Tribal Development, Bhopal.