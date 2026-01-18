Air Force inducts new batch of ‘Garud’ Special Forces operatives 

NEW DELHI: A new batch of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) special force commandos joined the service after the successful completion of their rigorous training. Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) reviewed the parade as the Chief Guest of the event.

The IAF on Sunday said, “To mark the successful completion of training of Air Force Special Forces operatives of ‘Garud’ force, Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on 17 Jan 2026 at Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC), Air Force Station Chandinagar.”

The Chief Guest congratulated the ‘Garuds’ on their successful passing out. While addressing the young commandos, he emphasised on the significance of rigorous training and honing Special Forces skills to keep pace with the fast changing security scenario.

He presented Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge and Special Forces Tabs to the successful ‘Garud’ trainees and gave away trophies to the awardees.

The IAF Added, “Considering the role of Special Forces of IAF in Operation Sindoor, the newly passed out Special Force Operators will further strengthen the capability of IAF to undertake newly defined special missions.”

During the passing out ceremony, the ‘Garuds’ demonstrated various skills such as combat firing, hostage rescue, firing drill, assault explosives, obstacle crossing, wall climbing, slithering, rappelling and military martial arts.

Terming the the Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade as a moment of pride and achievement for the ‘Garuds’ the IAF said it marks “the befitting culmination of an extremely demanding training schedule and their transformation into ‘Young Special Forces Operators’ joining the elite ‘Garud’ force.”

The maroon beret in the military parlance represents the elite operatives of the airborne units, special forces operatives and is awarded to those who accomplish the probation followed by tough training.

The job of commandos, as TNIE earlier reported, is to swiftly destroy high value targets, both within and outside the country, with precision and secrecy.

These specially trained troops carry out high-risk operations that require advanced skills and tactics in hostile, denied, or politically sensitive environments.

Like the Garud Commandos of the Air Force, Army has the Parachute (Special Forces) also addressed as the Para SF of the Army and the Navy has MARCOS (Marine Commandos) as their SF Commandos..