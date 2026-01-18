Bad weather, blight upsets Himachal's apple cart

CHANDIGARH: Apple yield in Himachal Pradesh has fallen by at least 50% due to unfavourable weather conditions leading to the spread of fungal diseases. Apple trade has also been hit significantly as heavy rains damaged key road routes. After the torrential rains the past monsoon season, a prolonged dry spell has persisted in the hill state, leaving apple growers anxious.

The state government has urged the Centre to intervene urgently against the influx of imported apples, and include apples under 'special category' trade goods to shield domestic growers from international competition.

Himachal produces about 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of apples every year, generating around Rs 4,500 crore. Apple accounts for nearly 80% of the state’s total fruit output. The crop supports over 2.5 lakh farmers and creates 10 lakh days of employment every year.

Talking to TNIE, Harish Chauhan, a leading apple grower and the convener of Kisan Samyukt Manch, said, "around 50% of apple trees in each orchard were affected by the Alternaria leaf spot fungal infection. The blotch primarily damages leaves of apple plants, resulting in premature defoliation and damage to fruit."

Chauhan noted that the fungal infection have resulted in poor quality apples that are small in size and of unappealing colour.

He further noted that the lack of road connectivity made the problem worse, as the harvested apples could not be taken to the markets and had to be discarded.