Bihar DCM vows justice for NEET aspirant amid Tejashwi’s law-and-order attack

PATNA: Hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law-and-order situation, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday said those involved in the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna will not be spared.

Talking to media persons, Chaudhary, who also holds the home portfolio, said a special team has already been constituted to crack the case at the earliest.

“State DGP himself is monitoring the investigation. Those involved in her death will not be spared,” he asserted.

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Jehanabad was preparing for the examination in Patna. She was found unconscious in a private girls’ hostel in Patna’s Chitragupt Nagar. She died during treatment at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.

Earlier in the day, the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged rape and death of the NEET aspirant and other criminal incidents across the state, alleging that the CM’s silence on them was “criminal”.

Claiming that the “funeral procession of Bihar law and order” was complete, the RJD leader wrote on X, “The corrupt system and machine-made double-engine NDA government has become a reliable tool for oppressors, corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists."