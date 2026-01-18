BJP strategy is to marginalise allies in states it's not in majority: Rajya Sabha MP Sibal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the BJP's political strategy in states where it is not in power or in majority is to ally with other political parties, come to power and then marginalise them.
He said this strategy was successful in Bihar and was being played out in Maharashtra.
In an X post, Sibal said, "BJP's political strategy: In states where they are not in power or are not in majority --? ally with other political parties, come to power, then marginalise them."
"This strategy: Successful in Bihar. Being played out in Maharashtra!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP wrote.
The BJP won 1,425 out of 2,869 seats in the Maharashtra civic polls to emerge as the single largest party in more than a dozen municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Pune, breaching the bastions of the Thackerays and Pawars.
The saffron party won 89 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending the Thackeray family's three-decade-old dominance in the cash-rich civic body.
BJP ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65, and MNS got six seats.
The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat in the BMC.