BJP strategy is to marginalise allies in states it's not in majority: Rajya Sabha MP Sibal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the BJP's political strategy in states where it is not in power or in majority is to ally with other political parties, come to power and then marginalise them.

He said this strategy was successful in Bihar and was being played out in Maharashtra.

In an X post, Sibal said, "BJP's political strategy: In states where they are not in power or are not in majority --? ally with other political parties, come to power, then marginalise them."

"This strategy: Successful in Bihar. Being played out in Maharashtra!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP wrote.