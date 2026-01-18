Bomb threat forces IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Lucknow

An IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal was forced to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday morning following a bomb threat.

All passengers and crew were evacuated safely, officials confirmed.

During preliminary inspection, security personnel recovered a handwritten note on a tissue paper with the words “Plane mein bomb” (bomb in the plane), police said.

IndiGo flight 6E-6650 took off from Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7.46 am. The aircraft, carrying 222 passengers, including eight infants, along with two pilots and five crew members, landed safely at around 9.17 am after Air Traffic Control received information about the threat at approximately 8.46 am.

The aircraft was immediately moved to an isolation bay, where bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport authorities carried out extensive checks.

Indigo issued a statement, saying that all established protocol are being followed and that the airlines is fully cooperating with relevant authorities in carrying out the necessary security checks.

Further investigations are underway.