Congress has lost country’s trust, BJP people’s choice: Modi

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress has lost the trust of the country, while the BJP has emerged as the people’s most favoured party, citing recent electoral victories across states as evidence of a clear public mandate for development and governance.

After laying the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and virtually flagging off two Amrit Bharat trains from Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district, Modi said public faith in the BJP has steadily risen over the past one to one-and-a-half years.

Referring to the Bihar and Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, the Prime Minister said voters had delivered record mandates in favour of the BJP.

“In the recent Bihar elections, even after 20 years, people gave a record number of votes to the BJP, helping it win a record number of seats. The Maharashtra Municipal Corporation election results were announced two days ago. Mumbai, for the first time, gave a record mandate to the BJP. In most cities of Maharashtra, people gave the BJP an opportunity to serve them,” Modi said.

He also pointed to the BJP’s electoral breakthrough in Kerala, where the party secured the mayor’s post in Thiruvananthapuram for the first time.

According to Modi, the results across states reflected a consistent national trend. “The voters today want good governance and development. That is why they like the BJP,” he said.