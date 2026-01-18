Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kishtwar; reinforcements deployed to neutralise terrorists

JAMMU: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said, as reinforcements were rushed to strengthen the cordon and neutralise the terror operatives.

The gunfight ensued from a joint cordon and search operation at Sonnar village near Mandral-Singhoora in Chatroo belt around noon, they said.

The Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps coined the operation "Operation Trashi-I" in a post on X, and said security force came in contact with terrorists in the general area Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the Army said.

Officials said one of the search teams came across a group of two to three foreign terrorists, reportedly belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who fired indiscriminately and also lobbed grenades in an attempt to break the cordon.