Gangsters on prowl, target Punjab’s music industry & Kabaddi

CHANDIGARH: The recent surge in gang wars across Punjab indicates that the gangsters are attempting to take control over the state’s music industry and rural sport Kabaddi league, similar to what Mumbai’s underworld did in 1980s through the early 2000s.

In the latest incident, Punjabi singer and Bollywood sensation B Praak, who has belted out several super hits, allegedly got an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The main shooter, who last month shot dead kabaddi promoter and player Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, was shot dead in an encounter.

Sources privy to the matter stated that Punjabi singer Dilnoor has reportedly got a threat call warning Praak of dire consequences if money is not paid within a week. In his complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police of SAS Nagar on January 6, Dilnoor stated that the caller reportedly identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On January 5, Dilnoor received two threat calls from an international number, but he ignored them. But the next day he got another call which he answered briefly but hung up as he was suspicious.

Then in a purported voice message left on the number the caller demanded Rs 10 crore to be paid within a week and warned that if the money was not paid, Praak would be harmed. The caller also cautioned that the threat should not be taken lightly and said that he was operating from outside India.