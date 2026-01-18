GBS outbreak in MP’s Neemuch district kills two children, 13 new cases reported

BHOPAL: Authorities in Neemuch district of western Madhya Pradesh are on high alert following an outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, which has so far claimed the lives of two children aged seven and 15 years.

The outbreak has been reported from multiple wards of Manasa town, which borders Rajasthan, since the second week of this month, following the deaths of the two boys within three days.

Since then, 13 more cases have been reported, including 11 patients aged under 18 and two men aged 31 and 60. Twelve of the new cases are from Manasa town, while one is from Neemuch city.

The administration has launched a comprehensive survey of water, poultry and food, along with health screening of families in the affected areas.

“Out of the 13 patients, five have been discharged from hospitals, five are undergoing treatment at the state government’s MY Hospital and Bombay Hospital in Indore, and three are receiving care in Jaipur and Udaipur,” Neemuch district collector Himashu Chandra told TNIE on Sunday.

Experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) and a World Health Organization (WHO) team are in Neemuch to monitor the outbreak and collect samples for advanced testing.

Following the two deaths between January 11 and 13, Ujjain divisional commissioner Ashish Singh visited Manasa on Friday. Deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla also met the families of the deceased children on Saturday.

“We’re in a state of shock over the loss of the two lives. One of them was a 15-year-old only son of the family, who died despite 10–12 days of treatment in Ahmedabad,” Shukla said.

“The government is serious about tackling the GBS outbreak. A dedicated ward is being created at the Civil Hospital in Manasa, equipped with ventilators. The government will fund treatment for all patients and ensure adequate stocks of Immunoglobulin injections (IVIG),” he added.

IVIG treatment involves infusing healthy antibodies from donors into the patient’s bloodstream to block harmful antibodies attacking the nerves.