Gujarat court delivers death penalty in record 40 days

AHMEDABAD: In a rarest-of-rare judgment delivered with unprecedented speed, a Rajkot special court on Saturday sentenced a 30-year-old man to death for the barbaric sexual assault of a minor girl in Atkot’s Kanpar village. The verdict completes the entire justice process from FIR to capital punishment in 40 days.

The incident took place on December 4, 2025 while the child was playing with her siblings in a farm labourer’s garden. The accused Remsinh Dudwa arrived on a motorcycle, picked up the child, took her into nearby bushes under a tree, and raped her by inserting a five-inch iron rod inside her.

The accused fled the spot immediately. Hearing the girl’s screams, her aunt, who was in the adjacent room, rushed to the spot and found the profusely bleeding child. She immediately called the girl’s father and her husband. The child was rushed to a public hospital in Kanpar village. As the girl was critical, she was referred to Jasdan Government Hospital.

Later in the evening, she was shifted to Rajkot Janana Hospital. After extensive medical treatment, the unconscious girl survived. Her father informed the police about the incident. On December 8, Dudwa was arrested on suspicion. On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The investigating officer filed the charge sheet within just 11 days, on December 8. The case was closed within 40 days.