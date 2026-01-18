Guwahati Diary | Minority leader quits Cong 3 days after joining

Minority leader quits Cong 3 days after joining

Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar resigned from the Congress three days after joining it. His stint was marked by a controversy over his statement about turning Sivasagar into Dhubri and Dhubri into Sivasagar. Though he came up with up with clarification later, it ruffled quite a few feathers. Sivasagar is Assamese heartland while Dhubri is a Bengali Muslim-dominated district. As groups were going for his jugular, an embarrassed Congress criticised him. In the wake of the row, Sarkar shot off a letter to state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, against leaders Debabrata Saikia and Pradyut Bordoloi.

Big boost as state gets green power project

Assam is steadily moving towards achieving its goal of 2,000 MW of renewable power and greater energy self-reliance, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said after inaugurating a 70 MW solar power project at Khudigaon in Bilasipara recently. Built at a cost of over Rs 350 crore, the project will generate 141 million units of electricity annually, while reducing nearly 1.15 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. Sarma said Assam’s solar capacity now stands at 680 MW, thanks to a series of steps taken by the state government. He said the project in Bilasipara would significantly contribute towards making the state self-reliant in the green power sector.