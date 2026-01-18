Guwahati Diary | Minority leader quits Cong 3 days after joining

Minority leader quits Cong 3 days after joining
Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union president Rejaul Karim Sarkar resigned from the Congress three days after joining it. His stint was marked by a controversy over his statement about turning Sivasagar into Dhubri and Dhubri into Sivasagar. Though he came up with up with clarification later, it ruffled quite a few feathers. Sivasagar is Assamese heartland while Dhubri is a Bengali Muslim-dominated district. As groups were going for his jugular, an embarrassed Congress criticised him. In the wake of the row, Sarkar shot off a letter to state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, against leaders Debabrata Saikia and Pradyut Bordoloi.
Big boost as state gets green power project
Assam is steadily moving towards achieving its goal of 2,000 MW of renewable power and greater energy self-reliance, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said after inaugurating a 70 MW solar power project at Khudigaon in Bilasipara recently. Built at a cost of over Rs 350 crore, the project will generate 141 million units of electricity annually, while reducing nearly 1.15 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions. Sarma said Assam’s solar capacity now stands at 680 MW, thanks to a series of steps taken by the state government. He said the project in Bilasipara would significantly contribute towards making the state self-reliant in the green power sector.
FIFA World Cup fans get up close with trophy
Football aficionados got a rare chance to see the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy up close when it arrived in Guwahati the other day. An event was organised at the ACA Stadium where a large number of fans turned up to become a part of history. This was the first time that the trophy was unveiled in Assam. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Guwahati welcomed the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy as part of its global tour. Its presence reflects our state’s growing connect with global sporting excellence and inspires our youth to dream big and play bigger.” The state’s Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare said it was pure magic, pure goosebumps.
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com