IISERs plan Centres of Excellence, joint international campus under Vision 2030

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have set an ambitious target of increasing their total student strength to 21,000 across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes by 2030, as part of a comprehensive roadmap submitted to the Ministry of Education.

The plan also places strong emphasis on encouraging the intake of international students and offering scholarships to enable them to pursue their studies in India.

India’s seven IISERs are located in Pune, Kolkata, Mohali, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati and Berhampur. The institutes have recently submitted their future roadmaps, Vision 2030 and Vision 2035, to the Ministry.

This newspaper was given exclusive access to the documents.

The five-year roadmap states that one Centre of Excellence (COE) will be set up in each IISER, aligned with contemporary and emerging areas of research. Advanced computing, rare earth and critical materials, energy, sustainability and climate change, and agri and food technologies are among the topics identified so far.