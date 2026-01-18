Javed Akhtar's remarks on Rahman's concerns not in sync with reality of Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was contradicting the lived realities of Indian Muslims by dismissing music maestro A R Rahman's concerns about the alleged communalisation of Bollywood.

"When Javed Akhtar dismisses A R Rahman's concerns about the growing communalisation of Bollywood, he contradicts lived and shared realities of Indian Muslims including those of his own wife Shabana Azmi, who has openly spoken about being denied housing for being a Muslim in a cosmopolitan city like Bombay," Mufti said in a post on X.