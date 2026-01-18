JLF session on Gandhi, Savarkar and Jinnah examines clash of ideologies and visions of nationalism

JAIPUR: An insightful session at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2026 brought together scholars to examine the sharply divergent ideologies and enduring legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, V D Savarkar and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and how their competing visions shaped the destiny of undivided India and continue to influence political discourse today.

The session, held at the Baithak venue on Saturday evening, featured historian Alex von Tunzelmann, scholar Makarand Paranjape and author-playwright Kishwar Desai. The panel engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on ideological conflicts during India’s freedom struggle and the fraught process of nation-building.

In his opening remarks, Makarand Paranjape focused on the ideological clash between Gandhi and Savarkar. In the context of his new book ‘Hindutva and Hind Swaraj’, Paranjape elaborated on the Gandhi-Savarkar differences, which in his view reflected the larger clash between various factions within Hindu society. He specifically noted Savarkar's opposition to Gandhi's support for the Khilafat movement.

While acknowledging that Gandhi backed the movement to foster Hindu-Muslim unity, Paranjape said Savarkar viewed it as appeasement and had warned that such policies could eventually lead to Partition. He noted that Jinnah, too, had opposed the Khilafat movement, despite Gandhi’s intention of drawing Muslims into the national mainstream and transforming the freedom struggle into a mass movement.