Lalan Singh rules out RCP Singh’s return to JD(U), says 'there seems to be no possibility'

In response to a media query, the JD(U) MP said that there would be no compromise on the issue. “The question does not arise at all,” he said, adding that such people have no place in the organisation. “What will he do in the party now?” he asked.

RCP Singh has dropped ample hints of returning to the JD(U), claiming that he and Nitish Kumar were always together. In response to a media query, Singh said, “Nitish Kumar and I had never separated our paths. We were always together. Perhaps no one knows Nitish Kumar as much as I do. We have been together for the last 25 years.”

RCP Singh is currently in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). His daughter, Lata Singh, had unsuccessfully contested the last state assembly polls from the Asthawa assembly constituency in Nalanda district. Like Nitish Kumar, RCP Singh also belongs to the Kurmi caste and is a native of Nalanda district.

RCP Singh had earlier served as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government. He later parted ways and joined the JSP. His likely return to the JD(U) is seen as a significant move to strengthen the party’s support base. Singh is credited with strengthening the JD(U) while serving as president of the party.