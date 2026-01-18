Man dragged into jungle by tiger near Corbett, only head recovered

NEW DELHI: A wave of terror has gripped the area near the new bypass bridge adjoining the Corbett Tiger Reserve after a tiger allegedly dragged a man off the road and into the jungle late on Saturday evening.

The brutal attack, which occurred in the Bela Beat area of the Ramnagar Forest Division, prompted an immediate and intensive search operation by the Forest Department.

The grim discovery was made early on Sunday morning after search teams resumed operations. Following the tiger’s paw prints for nearly two kilometres deep into the forest, teams located the partially consumed remains of the victim.

“Only the head was recovered; the rest of the body parts were consumed by the big cat,” confirmed a senior Forest Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

The initial attack took place as dusk settled. A search operation was launched immediately but had to be called off late on Saturday night due to poor visibility and safety concerns for the rescue team.