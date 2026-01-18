MP transfers 26 IAS officers following fallout of contaminated water deaths in Indore

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday evening transferred 26 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across the state, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle triggered in the aftermath of deaths allegedly caused by contaminated water supply in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

The transfers, which span officers from the 1994 to the 2018 batches, come a fortnight after the state government initiated action against the top brass of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) following the incident.

Among the changes, 2014 batch IAS officer Dilip Kumar Yadav, who was removed as Indore municipal commissioner after the deaths, has now been appointed managing director of the MP State Tourism Development Corporation.

Earlier, acting against the IMC leadership following the deaths of Bhagirathpura residents allegedly due to contaminated water supply, the Dr Mohan Yadav government had removed Dilip Yadav and posted him in the state capital Bhopal as deputy secretary in the panchayat and rural development department on January 3.

While Yadav was shunted on January 3, a day after being served a show cause notice, Indore additional municipal commissioner Rohit Sisoniya and IMC executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava were suspended.

On Sunday evening, the state government transferred 26 IAS officers of MP cadres, ranging between the 1994 and 2018 batches.

Senior IAS officers who received new postings included 1994 batch officer and additional chief secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla, and two principal secretary rank officers, 1996 batch officer Umakant Umrao and 2000 batch officer Shobhit Jain.

Another key official, 2010 batch officer Tarun Rathi, has been removed as Commissioner, Health Services, Bhopal, and appointed Commissioner, Tribal Development, Bhopal.