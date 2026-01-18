Muslim MBBS student alleges brutal ragging at Dehradun medical college; seniors suspended pending probe

DEHRADUN: A first-year MBBS student at the Government Doon Medical College has alleged that he was brutally ragged by two senior students, claiming he was beaten with belts and slippers and forced to shave his head.
The serious allegations came to light after the student submitted a written complaint to the hostel warden on January 13, detailing the ordeal he allegedly faced the previous day, January 12.
In his letter, he stated that he was tortured outside the campus and forced to spend the night near the ‘Swastik’ area outside the college premises.
"I want to inform you about a serious incident. On January 12, I was beaten with a belt and slippers by two seniors. They tortured me outside the campus and forced me to trim my hair," the complainant wrote in his letter, adding, "Due to this incident, I am in great pain and very scared. I humbly request you to please investigate this matter and take necessary action."
Following the complaint, which was swiftly escalated to the Principal’s office, the college administration responded promptly. Principal Dr Geeta Jain confirmed on Sunday that the matter has been handed over to the Anti Ragging Committee for a thorough investigation.
"The complaint has been taken seriously, and the Anti Ragging Committee is investigating all points, including assault and ragging," Dr Jain stated.
In a significant development, the two accused senior students have been provisionally suspended from the hostel pending the outcome of the inquiry.
The college management confirmed that orders have been issued, stating that stricter disciplinary action, potentially including expulsion, will follow if the allegations are substantiated in the final report.
The incident has drawn the attention of the state government. Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has taken cognisance of the matter, instructing the Principal to ensure a detailed inquiry and necessary action.
"This incident is deeply regrettable. Upon receiving information, immediate investigation orders were issued to the college administration," Dr Rawat commented, emphasising that such acts question institutional discipline. He further directed the college management to implement all necessary and effective steps in line with Supreme Court directives to prevent ragging.
According to sources, the Anti Ragging Committee, led by Professor Dr Ghazala Rizvi, conducted lengthy questioning sessions on Saturday, recording statements from the victim and the accused seniors.
"The victim appeared scared and shaken before the committee but reiterated his claims of being beaten with belts and slippers and pressured to cut his hair," a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The college management has assured that the investigation is underway in line with the minister’s directives, and that the final report will be submitted to the administration very soon.