Muslim MBBS student alleges brutal ragging at Dehradun medical college; seniors suspended pending probe

DEHRADUN: A first-year MBBS student at the Government Doon Medical College has alleged that he was brutally ragged by two senior students, claiming he was beaten with belts and slippers and forced to shave his head.

The serious allegations came to light after the student submitted a written complaint to the hostel warden on January 13, detailing the ordeal he allegedly faced the previous day, January 12.

In his letter, he stated that he was tortured outside the campus and forced to spend the night near the ‘Swastik’ area outside the college premises.

"I want to inform you about a serious incident. On January 12, I was beaten with a belt and slippers by two seniors. They tortured me outside the campus and forced me to trim my hair," the complainant wrote in his letter, adding, "Due to this incident, I am in great pain and very scared. I humbly request you to please investigate this matter and take necessary action."

Following the complaint, which was swiftly escalated to the Principal’s office, the college administration responded promptly. Principal Dr Geeta Jain confirmed on Sunday that the matter has been handed over to the Anti Ragging Committee for a thorough investigation.