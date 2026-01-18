Partition, heritage, & histories we owe our children

JAIPUR: The third day of the Jaipur Literature Festival unfolded on a spirited note with author and philanthropist Sudha Murty in conversation about her latest children’s book. In a lively conversation with Mandira Nayar, presented by The New Indian Express (TNIE), Murty spoke about writing for children, choosing English as a literary language, and the values she hopes young readers carry forward.

‘The Magic of the Lost Earring’ is the third book in Murty’s popular Nooni series. The character of Nooni is inspired by Murty’s granddaughter, Anoushka; the book also marks Murty’s 50th publication. In the story, Nooni discovers an ancient earring that takes her on a journey across India and London, uncovering layers of family history along the way. Through this, Murty introduces themes of courage, heritage, and the pain of the Partition.

“I always wanted to tell many stories to her [Anoushka], but it’s not possible to do video calls all the time,” Murty said. “So, I decided I should write books for her.” She noted the lack of children’s stories in India that focus on adventure and travel in ways young Indian readers can relate to. While authors like Enid Blyton remain popular, Murty observed that those worlds can feel distant for Indian children.