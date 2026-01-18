Rs 1 crore sanctioned to raze 78 dilapidated school buildings in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to safeguard students, the Uttarakhand government has ordered the immediate demolition of 78 severely dilapidated school buildings across Dehradun district that pose a significant risk to life.

The district administration has sought detailed reports on the current status of these hazardous structures within seven days to initiate the dismantling process.

The move follows stringent directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has emphasised that children’s safety is non negotiable.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the demolition work. The swift action comes after an intensive 10 day survey conducted under the DM’s strict supervision, which produced reports on more than 100 unsafe school buildings.

“The Chief Minister has given clear instructions: any compromise with the lives of our young ones will not be tolerated,” DM Bansal said. “We have accelerated the identification, assessment and demolition process for all dilapidated and unusable school buildings.”