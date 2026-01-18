Split in Maharashtra allies costs MVA dear in BMC elections

MUMBAI: The BJP-led alliance has swept the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with the Thackerays losing grip on the civic body after 25 years. An analysis of Maharashtra state election commission data shows that the scenario would have been different had Uddhav and Raj Thackeray contested the polls in alliance with INDIA bloc partners. A united fight could have helped them notch up the 114 magic figure in the 227-member BMC, according to some poll analysts.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has won 65 corporators, Congress 24, MNS 6, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP(SP) 1 in BMC polls. If they decide to come together, they are still short of 16 seats for the majority mark. Interestingly, they lost 16 seats by contesting separately, according to the state poll panel data. In ward number one, Congress candidate Sheetal Mhatre lost by 2474 votes to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Rekha Yadav. The Sena (UBT) candidate bagged 4314 votes, more than the Congress’ losing margin.

While in BMC’s ward number seven, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Saurabh Ghosalkar lost by 797 votes against BJP candidate Ganesh Khankar, Congress candidate Ashish Fernandis bagged the 1672 votes. In ward number 20, MNS candidate Dinesh Salvi lost with a margin of 2751 votes against BJP candidate Deepak Tawade, while Congress candidate Astan Khan secured 3351 votes.