Tejashwi Yadav likely to be appointed RJD working president amid Lalu Prasad’s health concerns

PATNA: Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be appointed working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in view of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s poor health condition. The decision is expected to be taken at the RJD’s national executive committee meeting scheduled for January 25.

Sources said there is near-unanimous consensus within the party on elevating Tejashwi to the post. He is also expected to be entrusted with greater organisational authority during the meeting. Several key decisions are likely to be taken, including assigning new responsibilities to senior leaders at the state and national levels. Action against leaders accused of sabotage during the recently held Assembly elections may also come up for discussion.

Doctors have advised Lalu Prasad to rest and avoid stress, due to which he has been able to play only a limited role in active political affairs. In this situation, party leaders believe the appointment of a working president has become necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the organisation.

Although Tejashwi is already taking most of the party’s major decisions and is unofficially in charge of organisational matters, the absence of a formal post has prevented him from publicly announcing several decisions. Sources said his leadership has gained widespread acceptance within the party, with dissenting leaders increasingly marginalised.

A senior party leader said Lalu Prasad wants the leadership transition to be completed in a formal and systematic manner.

Lalu Prasad has held the post of RJD national president for the past 28 years. He was first elected to the position on July 5, 1997. In June 2025, he was elected as the party’s national president for the 13th time and was formally sworn in on July 5, 2025. His current term will continue until 2028. The RJD elects its national president every three years.