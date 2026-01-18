Tissue note reading ‘Plane mein bomb’ forces diversion of IndiGo flight to Lucknow; FIR lodged

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal, carrying 230 passengers, including eight infants, was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday after the cockpit crew received an alert about a bomb threat on board.

The threat was conveyed through a handwritten note on a tissue paper found inside a lavatory. An FIR will now be filed by the Lucknow police in connection with the incident.

Flight 6E-6650 landed safely at Lucknow airport, where checks on board helped detect the tissue paper bearing the message, “Plane mein bomb” (bomb in the plane).

The A321 Neo aircraft had taken off at 7.46 am from Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Lucknow police said in a statement earlier, “An Air Traffic Control Centre received a call by 8.46 am that a bomb threat had been received for IndiGo flight 6E-6650, which was on its way from Delhi to Bagdogra. Based on the information received, and following security protocols, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.”