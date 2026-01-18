Tissue note reading ‘Plane mein bomb’ forces diversion of IndiGo flight to Lucknow; FIR lodged
NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra in West Bengal, carrying 230 passengers, including eight infants, was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday after the cockpit crew received an alert about a bomb threat on board.
The threat was conveyed through a handwritten note on a tissue paper found inside a lavatory. An FIR will now be filed by the Lucknow police in connection with the incident.
Flight 6E-6650 landed safely at Lucknow airport, where checks on board helped detect the tissue paper bearing the message, “Plane mein bomb” (bomb in the plane).
The A321 Neo aircraft had taken off at 7.46 am from Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Lucknow police said in a statement earlier, “An Air Traffic Control Centre received a call by 8.46 am that a bomb threat had been received for IndiGo flight 6E-6650, which was on its way from Delhi to Bagdogra. Based on the information received, and following security protocols, the aircraft made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am.”
The aircraft was immediately taken to an isolation bay and all passengers and the seven crew members were safely evacuated. “Preliminary investigation revealed that a handwritten note related to the threat was found on a tissue paper, which read ‘Plane mein bomb’ (bomb in the plane).”
The bomb disposal squad, security agencies and airport authorities conducted the necessary security checks at the scene.
“The police and concerned agencies are continuously monitoring the entire situation. Further investigation and necessary action are underway, and detailed information is being collected,” the statement said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Vasant Kumar, said, “We received a complaint from Vineet Kumar of IndiGo Airlines and, after a preliminary probe, will register an FIR.”
The officer added that further investigation is under way to trace the source of the threat, and additional details are being collected as part of the probe.
In a statement, IndiGo said, “A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on 18 January, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow.
“Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks.” Passengers were offered refreshments and given regular updates, the statement added.