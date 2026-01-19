A big day for Indian politics, but biggest for Bihar: Bihar BJP president on Nitin Nabin's nomination

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin is set to become the 12th national president of the party. On Monday, he filed his nomination for the post. As no nominations were filed against him, he will be formally announced as national president on Tuesday.

Forty five year old Nitin Nabin, the five term MLA from Bankipur in Patna, is currently serving as the BJP’s national working president. Describing the occasion as the beginning of a new era in the BJP, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said the day holds special significance for every party worker.

Saraogi said, “This day is historic for all of us. Since he is a resident of Patna (Bihar), it makes us even happier.” Exuding confidence in Nitin Nabin’s leadership, Saraogi said he will prove to be a strong and capable national president of the party.

A BJP MLA from Darbhanga said that the BJP is a party rooted in a strong organisational framework and guided by a transparent and democratic internal process.

With the nomination of the new national president completed on Monday, the formal announcement will be made on Tuesday. “This moment marks a proud milestone for the entire BJP,” he added.