A big day for Indian politics, but biggest for Bihar: Bihar BJP president on Nitin Nabin's nomination

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president Nitin Nabin is set to become the 12th national president of the party. On Monday, he filed his nomination for the post. As no nominations were filed against him, he will be formally announced as national president on Tuesday.
Forty five year old Nitin Nabin, the five term MLA from Bankipur in Patna, is currently serving as the BJP’s national working president. Describing the occasion as the beginning of a new era in the BJP, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said the day holds special significance for every party worker.
Saraogi said, “This day is historic for all of us. Since he is a resident of Patna (Bihar), it makes us even happier.” Exuding confidence in Nitin Nabin’s leadership, Saraogi said he will prove to be a strong and capable national president of the party.
A BJP MLA from Darbhanga said that the BJP is a party rooted in a strong organisational framework and guided by a transparent and democratic internal process.
With the nomination of the new national president completed on Monday, the formal announcement will be made on Tuesday. “This moment marks a proud milestone for the entire BJP,” he added.
He remarked, “The BJP is not a party of any single caste; it is a family. This nomination stands as a powerful example of the BJP’s internal democracy and its commitment to nurturing and promoting dedicated workers. A committed grassroots worker rising to the position of national president is a matter of great pride for the entire organisation.”
Drawing a contrast with dynastic politics, the BJP state president said that while other parties promoted only family members, the BJP considers every worker a member of the BJP family.
“This electoral process reflects BJP’s core belief that hard work, discipline, and dedication enable any worker to rise to the highest position in the party,” he remarked.
Expressing confidence in the leadership of Nitin Nabin, the Bihar BJP president said that he is immensely popular among party workers and will prove to be a strong, capable and visionary national president.
He termed the occasion a significant day for Indian politics, but said that for Bihar it is the most historic. “This moment will be remembered as a milestone in the political history of the country.”
Nitin Nabin is the son of former MLA late Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Sinha began his political career with the J P Movement. Nitin Nabin started his political journey after the death of his father in 2005, when he won the byelection from the Patna West (now Bankipur) Assembly constituency. He has continued to win from the seat.
In 2016, Nabin was appointed state president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. His active participation and influence within the organisation continued to grow steadily. After he won the 2025 Assembly election, he was appointed national working president of the BJP. Now, Nabin is set to become the full time president of the party.