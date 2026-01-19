After standoff, Shinde says ready to accept power-sharing with BJP in BMC

MUMBAI: After earlier asserting his position by demanding an equal sharing of the Mumbai mayor’s post and significant representation in key Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) committees, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that he had not placed any demand before the BJP and that there was no dispute over posts or positions.

In the recently held 227-member BMC elections, the BJP won 89 seats, while the Eknath Shinde–led Shiv Sena secured 29 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, Congress 20, AIMIM eight, MNS six, NCP three, and the Samajwadi Party two.

The BJP fell short of a simple majority of 114 seats, but with Shiv Sena’s 29 seats, the Mahayuti alliance has a total of 118 seats and is in a position to form the government.

Earlier, Shinde had asserted his position and reportedly demanded either the Mumbai mayor’s post or the chairmanship of the Standing Committee or Improvement Committee as part of a power-sharing formula. He had also shifted his newly elected corporators to a hotel at Taj Lands End in Bandra, a western suburb of Mumbai.

However, the BJP refused to concede to his demands and indicated that it could seek support from other parties to form the BMC government if required. The BJP maintained that it would not agree to any such demands.

After realising the BJP’s firm stand, Shinde accepted the situation and clarified that there were no differences between him and the BJP. He said that the BJP and Shiv Sena would soon stake a joint claim to form the BMC government.