AI-driven blood test offers early Alzheimer’s diagnosis as 8.8 million Indians live with dementia

NEW DELHI: Over 8.8 million Indians aged 60 and above are living with dementia, with Alzheimer’s accounting for the majority of cases, experts said on Sunday, as Mahajan Imaging & Labs launched an AI-integrated blood biomarker test designed to enable early and accurate diagnosis of the disease.
The number of people living with dementia in India is projected to nearly double over the next decade, underscoring the growing need for diagnostic tools that support timely intervention and care planning.
Acknowledging this urgency, Prof. VS Mehta, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman Emeritus-Neurosciences, Paras Health, Gurgaon, emphasised the importance of early detection.
“Early and accurate diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective Alzheimer’s care,” said Dr Mehta, former Head of Neurosurgery and Chief of Neurosciences at AIIMS, New Delhi.
He was speaking at the launch of Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ AI-integrated blood biomarker test, supported by a structured PET and MRI imaging pathway and offered under its Dementia Diagnostic Series.
Until recently, Alzheimer’s biomarker testing relied on cerebrospinal fluid samples, requiring an invasive procedure. With plasma-based testing, the same information can now be obtained through a simple blood test.
The new pTAU/Aβ1-42 blood biomarker test, which is USFDA and CDSCO-approved, enables the detection of Alzheimer’s-related biological changes well before severe cognitive symptoms become evident, supporting a shift from symptom-led assessment to a biology-first diagnosis in Indian clinical practice.
This makes diagnosis easier, safer and far more acceptable for patients.
“The integration of AI-driven blood biomarkers with advanced PET and MRI imaging represents a transformative step for Indian neurology, allowing clinicians not only to identify the disease before symptoms become debilitating, but also to monitor disease progression,” Dr Mehta added.
The expanded diagnostic approach by Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a leading chain of advanced diagnostic centres in India, was formally introduced at a scientific symposium that brought together over 40 leading neurologists and imaging experts to examine how combined laboratory and imaging diagnostics are reshaping Alzheimer’s care globally and in India.
Speaking at the symposium titled “Integrating Next-Generation Alzheimer’s Blood Biomarkers with PET Brain Imaging: A New Paradigm in Early and Accurate Diagnosis”, Dr Sumit Singh, Chief of Neurology, Artemis Hospital, said Alzheimer’s disease is becoming a major public health challenge in India, especially as the population ages.
“With the arrival of newer disease-modifying treatments, early and accurate diagnosis is now central to effective care,” he added.
Dr MV Padma, Padma Shri awardee and Chairperson-Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram, said, “By integrating blood-based biomarkers with MRI and PET-CT imaging, this package supports timely detection, appropriate referral, and better planning of care. It strengthens our healthcare system’s ability to respond proactively and reduces the long-term burden on families and society.”
According to Dr Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, “Alzheimer’s diagnosis has traditionally relied on the appearance of clinical symptoms, often delaying meaningful intervention. Blood-based biomarkers allow clinicians to identify Alzheimer’s pathology at a much earlier stage, when patients and families still have the opportunity to plan, intervene, and make informed care decisions. Bringing this testing and analysis to India removes a major access barrier and aligns Indian diagnostics with evolving global standards.”
Commenting on the Alzheimer’s diagnostics scenario in India, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Padma Shri awardee and Founder and Chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “In India, limited availability and high costs, as much as Rs 2 lakh per scan, have restricted widespread access to amyloid PET, leaving many clinicians dependent on symptom-based assessments.”
“The combination of blood biomarkers with 18F FDG can be a game-changer not only in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, but also in the follow-up of patients on new treatments to assess treatment response,” he added.
Dr Ritu Verma, Director of Nuclear Medicine and PET CT, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “While the blood biomarker serves as a strong primary diagnostic indicator, MRI brain imaging plays a crucial role in assessing structural changes in memory-related regions and excluding other causes of cognitive symptoms, such as stroke, tumours, or pressure-related abnormalities. PET imaging is used in cases where it adds clear clinical value and supports diagnostic clarity.”
“Under this integrated diagnostic pathway, patients begin with the pTAU/Aβ1-42 blood biomarker test as the primary decision-making tool, with positive or borderline results followed by MRI brain and FDG PET CT when necessary, along with an integrated clinical interpretation to guide next steps in care. This framework is particularly relevant for individuals over 50 with memory concerns, patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), those with a strong family history of Alzheimer’s disease, and cases where access to advanced imaging may be limited,” Dr Verma added.