AI-driven blood test offers early Alzheimer’s diagnosis as 8.8 million Indians live with dementia

NEW DELHI: Over 8.8 million Indians aged 60 and above are living with dementia, with Alzheimer’s accounting for the majority of cases, experts said on Sunday, as Mahajan Imaging & Labs launched an AI-integrated blood biomarker test designed to enable early and accurate diagnosis of the disease.

The number of people living with dementia in India is projected to nearly double over the next decade, underscoring the growing need for diagnostic tools that support timely intervention and care planning.

Acknowledging this urgency, Prof. VS Mehta, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman Emeritus-Neurosciences, Paras Health, Gurgaon, emphasised the importance of early detection.

“Early and accurate diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective Alzheimer’s care,” said Dr Mehta, former Head of Neurosurgery and Chief of Neurosciences at AIIMS, New Delhi.

He was speaking at the launch of Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ AI-integrated blood biomarker test, supported by a structured PET and MRI imaging pathway and offered under its Dementia Diagnostic Series.

Until recently, Alzheimer’s biomarker testing relied on cerebrospinal fluid samples, requiring an invasive procedure. With plasma-based testing, the same information can now be obtained through a simple blood test.

The new pTAU/Aβ1-42 blood biomarker test, which is USFDA and CDSCO-approved, enables the detection of Alzheimer’s-related biological changes well before severe cognitive symptoms become evident, supporting a shift from symptom-led assessment to a biology-first diagnosis in Indian clinical practice.

This makes diagnosis easier, safer and far more acceptable for patients.

“The integration of AI-driven blood biomarkers with advanced PET and MRI imaging represents a transformative step for Indian neurology, allowing clinicians not only to identify the disease before symptoms become debilitating, but also to monitor disease progression,” Dr Mehta added.

The expanded diagnostic approach by Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a leading chain of advanced diagnostic centres in India, was formally introduced at a scientific symposium that brought together over 40 leading neurologists and imaging experts to examine how combined laboratory and imaging diagnostics are reshaping Alzheimer’s care globally and in India.

Speaking at the symposium titled “Integrating Next-Generation Alzheimer’s Blood Biomarkers with PET Brain Imaging: A New Paradigm in Early and Accurate Diagnosis”, Dr Sumit Singh, Chief of Neurology, Artemis Hospital, said Alzheimer’s disease is becoming a major public health challenge in India, especially as the population ages.