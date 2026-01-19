Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav to divorce wife Aparna Yadav, accuses her of 'ruining family ties'

LUCKNOW: In an unexpected Instagram post, Prateek Yadav announced his decision to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav, accusing her of having "ruined his family".
Aparna Yadav is a BJP leader and the vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, while Prateek Yadav is the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav and the step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.
"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, I am very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. Because she is bothered about herself only. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek allegedly said in the post shared from his official Instagram account – iamprateekyadav.
In the post, the Yadav scion claimed that his relationships with his family deteriorated because of his wife.
However, Aparna Yadav's brother, Aman Bisht, rushed to clarify that Prateek's Instagram account was "hacked".
It may be recalled that Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife Sadhna Gupta, and Aparna Bisht, daughter of a senior journalist and former Information Commissioner Arvind Singh Bisht, got married in 2011 and have two daughters. Their wedding ceremony was attended by Mulayam Singh Yadav as well as Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Prateek was also present with Aparna on her birthday on December 4, 2025. Politically ambitious, Aparna chose to relinquish Samajwadi ideology after contesting and losing 2017 Assembly election on SP ticket from Lucknow Sadar. She joined the saffron bandwagon ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections seeking party ticket from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar seat but was not obliged. She currently serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission.
However, Prateek, despite having the legacy of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has stayed away from frontline politics. He works in real estate and wellness.