Akhilesh Yadav's brother Prateek Yadav to divorce wife Aparna Yadav, accuses her of 'ruining family ties'

LUCKNOW: In an unexpected Instagram post, Prateek Yadav announced his decision to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav, accusing her of having "ruined his family".

Aparna Yadav is a BJP leader and the vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission, while Prateek Yadav is the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav and the step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, I am very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. Because she is bothered about herself only. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek allegedly said in the post shared from his official Instagram account – iamprateekyadav.